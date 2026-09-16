New Pretenders Doc Explores The Tragedies, Tensions That Nearly Tore Band Apart

Chrissie Hynde is reflecting on the triumphs and tragedies that shaped the Pretenders.

In the new documentary Pretenders, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (Sept. 13), the band's lead singer opened up about their early success and the devastating deaths of founding members Jimmy Honeyman-Scott and Pete Farndon.

Success brought heavy partying and growing tensions. Farndon became addicted to heroin, while Hynde’s relationship with the Kinks’ Ray Davies created additional friction within the group.

Former band manager Dave Hill revealed the band simply didn’t like Davies, while Hynde admitted he “didn’t get along very well” with her bandmates.

Farndon was fired in June 1982 due to his drug use. Two days later, Honeyman-Scott died at 25 from heart failure associated with cocaine use.

“I was devastated,” Hynde admitted. “I lost my right arm.”

Less than a year later, Farndon died at 30 after a heroin overdose.

“It killed two of my founding members,” Hynde continued. “And best friends and the sound of my band.”