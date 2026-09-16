NFL Week 3 Listening Guide: See When Your Favorite Team Is Playing

NFL fans are gearing up for an exciting slate of games as Week 3 of the 2026 season kicks off as several teams will look to solidify their early season momentum while others hope to rebound from slow starts.

Among the week’s most anticipated contests is the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Buffalo Bills, as the Chargers look to avoid an 0-3 start while Josh Allen and the Bills are hoping to improve to 3-0. Another high-profile game sees the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, marking the NFL’s return to South America for a regular season matchup.

Other notable games include the Atlanta Falcons facing the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, with Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. set to make his season debut after recovering from a torn ACL last season.

Thursday, September 24

Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers — 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, September 27

Los Angeles Chargers @ Buffalo Bills — 1:00 PM ET

Carolina Panthers @ Cleveland Browns — 1:00 PM ET

New York Jets @ Detroit Lions — 1:00 PM ET

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts — 1:00 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs @ Miami Dolphins — 1:00 PM ET

Tennessee Titans @ New York Giants — 1:00 PM ET

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers — 1:00 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Commanders — 1:00 PM ET

New England Patriots @ Jacksonville Jaguars — 1:00 PM ET

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers — 4:05 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 4:05 PM ET

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys — 4:25 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints — 4:25 PM ET

Listen New Orleans: WWL



Los Angeles Rams @ Denver Broncos — 8:20 PM ET

Monday, September 28

Philadelphia Eagles @ Chicago Bears — 8:15 PM ET

Want more NFL content? We got you covered with the NFL Podcast Network, featuring some of the biggest shows, including NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal and NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin on the NFL Podcast Network.