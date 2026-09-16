NFL Week 3 Listening Guide: See When Your Favorite Team Is Playing
By Bill Galluccio
September 22, 2026
NFL fans are gearing up for an exciting slate of games as Week 3 of the 2026 season kicks off as several teams will look to solidify their early season momentum while others hope to rebound from slow starts.
Among the week’s most anticipated contests is the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Buffalo Bills, as the Chargers look to avoid an 0-3 start while Josh Allen and the Bills are hoping to improve to 3-0. Another high-profile game sees the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, marking the NFL’s return to South America for a regular season matchup.
Other notable games include the Atlanta Falcons facing the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, with Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. set to make his season debut after recovering from a torn ACL last season.
Thursday, September 24
Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers — 8:15 PM ET
- Listen
- Green Bay: 95.7 BIG FM | NewsTalk 1310 WIBA | Z100 Eau Claire | Fox Sports 1230 | Fox Sports 920
- Atlanta: 92-9 The Game
Sunday, September 27
Los Angeles Chargers @ Buffalo Bills — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Los Angeles: 93.1 Jack FM
- Buffalo: WGR 550 SportsRadio
Carolina Panthers @ Cleveland Browns — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Carolina: 99.7 The Fox
- Cleveland: 98.5 WNCX | 98.5 WNCX
New York Jets @ Detroit Lions — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- New York: Q104.3
- Detroit: 97.1 The Ticket
Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Houston: 95.7 The Fan
- Indianapolis: 107.5 The Fan
Kansas City Chiefs @ Miami Dolphins — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Kansas City: 106.5 The Wolf
- Miami: Big 105.9 | Fox Sports 940 | Tu 94.9 | Wave 92.7
Tennessee Titans @ New York Giants — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Tennessee: 104-5 The Zone
- New York: WFAN Sports Radio New York | WFAN2
Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Cincinnati: ESPN 1530 WCKY | 102.7 WEBN | NewsRadio 700 WLW
- Pittsburgh: 102.5 DVE |Fox Sports 970
Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Commanders — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Washington: Big 100 | 910 The Fan | Newsradio 1140 WRVA
New England Patriots @ Jacksonville Jaguars — 1:00 PM ET
Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers — 4:05 PM ET
Minnesota Vikings @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 4:05 PM ET
- Listen
- Minnesota: 101.3 KDWB | KFAN FM 100.3 | Kool 108 | Cities 97.1 | K102
- Tampa Bay: 98ROCK Tampa Bay | 95.7 WDAE
Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys — 4:25 PM ET
- Listen
- Baltimore: ESPN 630 | El Zol 107.9
- Dallas: 105.3 The Fan | La Grande 107.5 FM
Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints — 4:25 PM ET
- Listen
- New Orleans: WWL
Los Angeles Rams @ Denver Broncos — 8:20 PM ET
- Listen
- Los Angeles: 93.1 Jack FM
- Denver: 850 AM / 94.1 FM KOA | 103.5 The Fox
Monday, September 28
Philadelphia Eagles @ Chicago Bears — 8:15 PM ET
- Listen
- Philadelphia: SportsRadio 94WIP
- Chicago: ESPN 1000
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