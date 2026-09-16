Nvidia CEO To Attend Trump's Dinner For Xi Jinping

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is reportedly set to attend a state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping next week in Washington. The dinner, scheduled for Thursday (September 24), is part of Xi's visit to the White House, where discussions are expected to focus on the state and future of artificial intelligence (AI).

Huang, who has been a vocal supporter of President Trump's stance against slowing down AI development, was among a group of CEOs who accompanied Trump on a visit to China earlier this year. Nvidia, a key supplier of chips for AI developers, plays a significant role in the global discourse on AI technology.

State dinners are considered one of the highest diplomatic honors a U.S. president can bestow on a foreign leader, and they are typically reserved for heads of allied nations. Hosting such an event for Xi is notable, given Trump's frequent characterization of China as a rival.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Huang's attendance underscores the strong ties between him and Trump. The source also mentioned that AI will be a main topic of discussion during Xi's visit. As reported by Reuters, Huang's presence at the dinner highlights Nvidia's pivotal role in the ongoing AI dialogue between the U.S. and China.

The White House has not yet commented on the guest list for the dinner. However, a CNBC report notes that President Trump has invited several prominent American business leaders to the event, emphasizing his focus on securing beneficial deals for the country.