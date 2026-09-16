Offset Launches Relationship Hotline 'NEED FM' Ahead Of Upcoming Solo Song

When you call the number, fans will hear the audio from his Instagram video before they can leave a message for Set. The father of six launched the hotline ahead of his upcoming single, "Something I Need." It's the first solo track Offset has dropped in nearly a year. He dropped two projects, KIARI and HAUNTED BY FAME, in 2025. Since then, Offset has been busy in the studio but hasn't revealed exactly what he's been working on until now.



Offset announced his upcoming solo song after Quavo confirmed the plans for a final Migos album. During a recent interview, Quavo said, "We coming back. We're gonna do it one more time for the people." It's been three years since Quavo, Offset, and the late TakeOff delivered Culture III, their last album as Migos. Rumors about a reunion album began earlier this year after Quavo and Offset dropped hints about the project in a pair of Instagram Stories. The speculation increased in May when the "Versace" rappers were spotted in the studio together.



Look out for Offset's new song "Something I Need" this Friday.

