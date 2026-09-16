Paris Court Awards Kardashian 1 Euro Over 2016 Robbery

A Paris court has awarded Kim Kardashian one euro for the traumatic armed robbery she endured in 2016. The court's decision, announced on Tuesday (September 15), aligns with the amount Kardashian requested. During the robbery, intruders, some dressed as police, bound and gagged Kardashian at gunpoint, stealing over $6 million in jewelry, including a diamond ring. The robbers, mostly in their 60s and 70s, were dubbed the "Grandpa robbers" by French media.

The court also awarded one euro to Kardashian's friend, Simone Harouche, who was present during the robbery. A former hotel receptionist received 109,516 euros for his trauma, having been forced to assist the robbers. The Hôtel de Pourtalès, where the robbery occurred, was awarded 50,000 euros.

Eight defendants were convicted for their roles in the heist, while two were acquitted. None of the convicted robbers returned to prison, as they had already served time in pretrial detention. The jewelry remains unrecovered.

Kardashian expressed gratitude to the French justice system, emphasizing the importance of accountability. She stated, "The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family."