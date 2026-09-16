President Trump Backs Republican Senate Candidate In North Carolina

President Donald Trump campaigned in Gastonia, North Carolina, on Wednesday (September 16) to support Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley. Trump urged voters to support Whatley, emphasizing the importance of Republican victories in the upcoming midterm elections. During the rally, Trump described Whatley as a "fierce and loyal competitor" and criticized former Governor Roy Cooper, the Democratic nominee, as an "extreme liberal" who turned cities into "blood-soaked killing fields."

Whatley, who has trailed Cooper in polls and fundraising, welcomed Trump's support. He stated, "He is fighting for the people of North Carolina," and vowed to fight every day for the state. According to a recent poll by Elon University, Cooper leads Whatley by 11 points among likely voters.

Trump's visit aimed to energize the Republican base and attract independent voters, who largely favor Cooper. Trump criticized Cooper's handling of Hurricane Helene, despite federal responsibility for disaster recovery efforts. Trump acknowledged the slow pace of federal funding for Helene relief and promised to expedite it, jokingly suggesting he would withhold funds unless Whatley wins.

The rally also highlighted Trump's influence on Whatley's campaign, as both repeated disproven claims about Cooper's record. Trump compared these tactics to the infamous "Willie Horton" ad from the 1988 presidential election. Whatley has aligned himself closely with Trump, promising to support his priorities if elected.

Democrats, including state Sen. Woodson Bradley, criticized Whatley's support for Trump's foreign policy, which they claim has contributed to higher gas prices. They also questioned Whatley's ties to the energy industry, alleging conflicts of interest. Cooper's campaign accused Whatley of using "heinous crimes" to deceive voters.

With the midterm elections less than two months away, Trump and Whatley continue to campaign vigorously, focusing on issues like crime, immigration, and the economy. The outcome of this race could significantly impact control of the Senate.