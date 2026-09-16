Reality Stars Booted From Season 35 Premiere Of DWTS

The 35th season of "Dancing with the Stars" kicked off with a two-night premiere starting Tuesday (September 15), featuring a fresh lineup of celebrity contestants. Among the stars were film actress Julia Stiles, TV personalities Tatyana Ali and Jenna Dewan, and Guillermo Rodriguez from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" However, the first elimination of the season saw reality star Conner Leavitt from "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" leave the competition.

Leavitt, alongside his professional dance partner Adele Zaikman, performed a salsa to "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by Tag Team. Despite their energetic routine, the judges found the performance lacking in refinement, with Derek Hough describing it as "goofy, playful and fun." The pair received a total score of 12 out of 30, leading to their elimination.

Leavitt expressed his gratitude, saying, "This has been the most fun. I have the greatest dance partner in the world in Adele. I can't wait for the world to get to see her talent." Zaikman, who joined the show after winning "Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro," added, "It's a dream come true no matter what, and I'm so lucky that I had Conner."

The premiere's theme was nostalgia, with each couple dancing to a song from the year they were born. The episode also featured performances from Olympian Ezra Frech, who impressed the judges with a tango to Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone," and Guillermo Rodriguez, who entertained the crowd with a cha-cha to "Mr. Big Stuff."

The premiere continues on Wednesday (September 16) with the female celebrities taking the stage. Fans can catch the episodes on ABC and Disney+, with streaming available on Hulu the following day.