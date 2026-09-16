Robert Kraft, Ed Sheeran To Match Macklemore's Donation Challenge

Robert Kraft and Ed Sheeran have responded to Macklemore's recent challenge by pledging significant donations to humanitarian aid in Palestine. This announcement follows Macklemore's commitment to donate $1 million from his earnings on Sheeran's Loop Tour to organizations supporting Palestinians. In a social media post, Kraft stated that Sheeran has committed $2 million to aid efforts, and Kraft will match this with another $2 million.

Macklemore was removed from the tour after making pro-Palestinian remarks during a concert in New Jersey. According to Al Jazeera, Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium, influenced other venue owners to exclude Macklemore due to his comments. Kraft emphasized that his decision was not meant to diminish the suffering of Palestinians but to address what he described as a history of antisemitic rhetoric.

The controversy began when Macklemore expressed his support for Palestine during a performance, which led to backlash from pro-Israel groups. Variety reported that Kraft defended his actions, stating that advocacy for Palestinians should not come at the expense of the Jewish community. Despite the controversy, Kraft expressed a willingness to discuss the issue with Macklemore.

Macklemore maintained his stance, stating that advocating for human rights should not be controversial. He has a history of supporting social causes, including Palestinian rights, and has participated in related demonstrations. The Forbes article highlights Macklemore's commitment to peace and equality for all.

The donations by Kraft and Sheeran aim to address the humanitarian crisis in the region, and the situation has sparked discussions about free speech and advocacy in the entertainment industry.