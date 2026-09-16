Senate Advances Protect College Sports Act

The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday (September 15) to advance the Protect College Sports Act, an NCAA-backed, bipartisan bill designed to establish federal guidelines for college sports. The measure passed with a 74-24 vote, surpassing the required 60 votes needed to move forward. However, the legislation must still pass the House of Representatives if it clears the Senate.

The Protect College Sports Act aims to create a national standard for college sports rules, addressing issues such as eligibility, transfer frequency, and athlete compensation. The bill also proposes granting the NCAA an antitrust exemption, shielding it from future legal challenges over these rules.

Introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), the legislation has garnered bipartisan support. According to NBC News, the NCAA has long lobbied Congress for a federal law following numerous state rulings that have transformed college sports, particularly in football and basketball.

Despite its support, the bill has faced criticism from various groups, including the Congressional Black Caucus and the NAACP. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) voiced concerns, stating, "This bill protects the billions of dollars that coaches and sports industry executives are making over the suppression of compensation for some of the most highly valued athletes in the world."

The legislation proposes reforms such as limiting transfers, setting a five-year eligibility window, and capping agents' fees at 5%. It also includes provisions for medical coverage during athletes' participation and guarantees scholarships for 10 years post-eligibility.

The Hill reports that the bill directs nearly $1 billion over six years to historically black colleges and universities, with support from the United Negro College Fund. However, some Democrats, like Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), argue that the NCAA's monopoly exploits college athletes.

Proponents argue that without congressional action, many schools may have to end non-revenue sports programs due to financial strain. Sen. Cruz emphasized, "We can sit on the sidelines and watch college sports continue to unravel, or we can step on the field and lead."

The bill's future remains uncertain as it awaits further deliberation in the Senate and potential challenges in the House.