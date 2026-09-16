Sheryl Crow Opens Up About Feeling 'Alone' In Reflective, 'Universal' Ballad

Sheryl Crow debuted a “reflective track…that explores the universal experience of feeling alone.”

Crow’s “Freight Train” arrived on Wednesday (September 16). The “slow-paced” ballad is the opening track of Pick You Up, Crow’s upcoming 12th studio album, and the second track to arrive from the project. On the new track, the nine-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member “considers the shared questions and uncertainties that connect us all, reflecting on how life is happening everywhere at once, in every house, every car, and across every stretch of countryside,” according to a press release issued Wednesday morning.

“So many times in my life I have felt alone, even when surrounded by people. I think we all feel that way sometimes,” Crow said in a statement. “This song is about the knowingness that we are not alone in feeling that way and that it will pass.”

So far, Crow has released “Freight Train” and “Freedom Bus” featuring Jesse Welles from her upcoming album. She teamed up with longtime collaborator Jeff Trott to explore “themes of hope and unity” on the record.

Pick You Up Track List:

“Freight Train” “Perfect” “Pick You Up” “Flat Earth” “I’ve Got Your Number” “Heaven Help Us” “Freedom Bus” (feat. Jesse Welles)

Crow’s newest song arrives one day after she confirmed she’s joining Kenny Chesney on his “The Original Vibe Room Tour” with Eric Church and Greylan James in 2027. The tour kicks off on April 24 in Tampa, Florida, with stops in North Carolina, Illinois, Georgia and other destinations before it wraps up on August 28 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Setember 25.

Crow’s new album, Pick You Up, is set to release on October 9. Listen to “Freight Train” here: