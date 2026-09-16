"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Tops Domestic Box Office

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has become the highest-grossing domestic release in history, surpassing "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The film, starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man, has earned $936.773 million in North America, overtaking the previous record of $936.6 million held by the 2015 "Star Wars" installment. Released on July 31, the movie achieved this milestone in just 47 days.

Globally, "Brand New Day" has accumulated $2.45 billion, making it the third highest-grossing film of all time, trailing behind "Avatar" and "Avengers: Endgame." The film's success is attributed to its record-breaking opening weekend, where it earned $360 million domestically and $932 million worldwide. It reached $1 billion globally in just six days, becoming the second-fastest film to do so, following "Avengers: Endgame."

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, "Brand New Day" picks up after the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," with audiences eager to see the consequences of Peter Parker's decisions. The film's popularity is bolstered by its strong word-of-mouth and the inclusion of stars like Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal.

Despite its domestic success, reaching the $1 billion mark domestically seems unlikely without a re-release. Nevertheless, "Brand New Day" has solidified its place in cinematic history, contributing to the highest-grossing summer ever at the global box office. The film's achievements provide a much-needed win for Marvel after a challenging 2025.