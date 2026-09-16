Susie Wiles Announces She Is Cancer Free

Susie Wiles, President Trump's Chief of Staff, announced she is now cancer free. In a post on X, Wiles shared that her pathology results came back clear this week. Her breast cancer diagnosis was initially revealed by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Wiles, who is the first woman to serve as White House Chief of Staff, expressed gratitude to President Trump for his unwavering support during her treatment. She also thanked her family, friends and doctors. Wiles continued to fulfill her duties at the White House throughout her treatment, maintaining her role as one of President Trump's closest aides.

Earlier this year, President Trump described Wiles as "one of the strongest people I know" and expressed his confidence in her recovery. Wiles, 68, has been a longtime ally of Trump, rising from his campaign co-chair to his closest adviser. She played a significant role in his 2016 campaign and has been a key figure in his administration.