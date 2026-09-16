Teen Arrested In Deadly July 4 Fire In Washington State

By iHeartRadio

September 16, 2026

TOPSHOT-INDONESIA-POLLUTION-ENVIRONMENT-FIRE
Photo: SIGIT PRASETYA / AFP / Getty Images

An 18-year-old from Kent, Washington, Michael Yakimov, faces multiple charges, including first-degree manslaughter and arson, for allegedly starting the deadly Chelan Hills Fire on July 4. Authorities say Yakimov launched fireworks from the back of a moving truck, igniting the fire that killed 69-year-old Robert Lister and injured six firefighters. The fire also caused over $6 million in property damage.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, video evidence shows Yakimov firing Roman-candle style fireworks from a truck bed on U.S. Highway 97 near Orondo. The fireworks hit dry grass, sparking the Chelan Hills Fire. A burn ban had been in effect since June 1, prohibiting fireworks in most of Douglas County.

Yakimov was arrested in Kent and transported to the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, where his bail was set at $1 million. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday (September 17). Sheriff Tyler Caille noted that five other individuals involved in the incident are also expected to face charges.

The victim, Robert Lister, was found in a burned vehicle after becoming separated from his family during the evacuation. Lister's family expressed their grief and hope for justice, stating, "Rob's life was taken far too soon, and he will continue to be deeply loved, missed, and remembered by all who knew him."

Yakimov's charges include first-degree manslaughter, first-degree arson, first-degree malicious mischief, and six counts of third-degree assault for the injured firefighters. The investigation continues as authorities seek to hold all responsible parties accountable.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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