Tegan Quin Accidentally Reveals New Tegan And Sara Music Is Coming

By iHeartRadio

September 16, 2026

New York Comic Con 2024 - Day 2
Photo: Jason Mendez / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Tegan Quin may have accidentally let some new Tegan and Sara music news slip.

During an appearance on DJ Hesta Prynn's Music is Therapy podcast, Quin revealed that she and her bandmate sister have another collaboration with electronic artist Felix Cartal in the works.

"We're going to put out a song soon," Quin said. She then appeared to realize she'd revealed more than she intended.

"It's so hard. I'm like resistant to break the news here because we don't have a firm release," she admitted, adding, "Maybe I shouldn't even be saying any of this."

Quin and Cartal previously teamed up on a collaboration last year. The revelation came while Quin was discussing her past as a DJ. She recalled performing under the name "DJ Sara's Sister" and revealed that Cartal has been trying to convince her to get behind the decks again.

"Every time we hang out, he's like, 'Please let me teach you how to DJ,'" Quin said, adding that she's open to the idea: "Maybe I will."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Quin reflected on the challenges of touring, her relationship with Sara and why performing songs from The Con remains such a cathartic experience.

Listen to the full episode above.

Tegan and Sara
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