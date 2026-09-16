Three Dead After L.A. News Helicopter Crash

On Tuesday night (September 15), a news helicopter operated by NBC4 and Telemundo 52 crashed in Los Angeles, resulting in the deaths of three people. The helicopter went down at 6:57 p.m. near 9151 North Mason Avenue in Chatsworth, amidst coverage of a separate fatal Metro bus collision. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) reported that the crash also left a fourth person hospitalized.

The helicopter crash occurred as several news helicopters were covering a deadly bus accident in the Chatsworth neighborhood. The helicopter crashed next to a warehouse loading dock, igniting several vehicles. LAFD Captain Branden Silverman stated that local, state, and federal investigators will examine the wreckage to determine the cause.

The aircraft involved is believed to be a Eurocopter AS350 B2, registered as N358TV, although this has not been officially confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) or the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The helicopter was associated with NBC4's NewsChopper4, which also provides coverage for Telemundo 52.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 expressed their condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who lost their lives. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the NTSB will conduct a thorough analysis to determine the cause, which could take 12 to 24 months.