Trump Administration Plans Warning Signs at Smithsonian

The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to install warning signs outside the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. These signs are intended to alert visitors about what the administration describes as "radical ideological bias" in the museum's presentations of American history. According to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the signs will cost approximately $7,000 each and are considered temporary. In a letter to Congress, Burgum stated that the signs aim to inform visitors about the perspectives of museum curators, whom he accused of transforming the museum into a platform for "personal, radical ideologies."

The move follows a series of actions by the Trump administration to exert more control over the Smithsonian's content. In an executive order, President Donald Trump criticized the Smithsonian for promoting "divisive narratives" and ordered the removal of content that does not align with the administration's vision. The order, as reported by The Hill, cites exhibits at the American Art Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture as examples of this alleged bias.

The administration's actions have sparked controversy, with critics accusing it of attempting to rewrite American history from a conservative perspective. NBC News reports that the administration has threatened to withdraw support for the Smithsonian, which could affect artifact loans, procurement processes, and discretionary grants. The Smithsonian has traditionally operated independently of political influence, and this move marks a significant departure from that tradition.

Despite the administration's criticisms, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch has defended the museum's work, emphasizing its commitment to scholarship and accuracy. The Smithsonian declined to comment on the administration's letter or whether a meeting with its board has taken place. The next Board of Regents meeting is scheduled for October 26.