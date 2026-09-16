Why Emma Roberts Has 'No Regrets' About Her 'Weird' Wedding Dress

Emma Roberts is still in love with her "weird" wedding dress.

The American Horror Story actress explained that she has "no regrets" about the unique off-white silk chiffon gown she wore when marrying husband Cody John in July while appearing on the September 15 episode of Oliver and Kate Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast, per Page Six.

Roberts said the "vibe" of her custom, Vintage-inspired Monique Lhuilier wedding dress was "vintage, lace, form fitting" and that she "wanted to look like a haunted doll" on the big day. While some may not be on board with the dress, it was exactly what she wanted. The gown was even "tea dipped" to make her "look like a ghost."

"Which people also thought was weird but I love it," she said. "And I have no regrets."