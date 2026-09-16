Why Emma Roberts Has 'No Regrets' About Her 'Weird' Wedding Dress
By Sarah Tate
September 16, 2026
Emma Roberts is still in love with her "weird" wedding dress.
The American Horror Story actress explained that she has "no regrets" about the unique off-white silk chiffon gown she wore when marrying husband Cody John in July while appearing on the September 15 episode of Oliver and Kate Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast, per Page Six.
Roberts said the "vibe" of her custom, Vintage-inspired Monique Lhuilier wedding dress was "vintage, lace, form fitting" and that she "wanted to look like a haunted doll" on the big day. While some may not be on board with the dress, it was exactly what she wanted. The gown was even "tea dipped" to make her "look like a ghost."
"Which people also thought was weird but I love it," she said. "And I have no regrets."
Roberts also shared new details about their "amazing" nuptials, which she described as "one of the best nights of my whole life." She and John said "I do" in July 2026 after four years of dating. Her 5-year-old son Rhodes, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund, walked her down the aisle.
The Aquamarine actress noted that the ceremony was in the backyard of John's family's house and that they "put up a tent and had the time of our lives."
"I had like, not low expectations, but I didn't want to get too excited about it," she said. "Everyone tries to tell you like, there can be drama and this and that'... So I was just going into it like, 'It is what it is.' It really was one of the best nights of my whole life."