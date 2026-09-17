AM Radio Bill Passes House

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill requiring AM radio to be included as standard equipment in new vehicles. The legislation, known as the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, was spearheaded by Representative Gus Bilirakis of Florida and has garnered bipartisan support. It mandates that automakers provide AM radio without additional fees, addressing concerns that the removal of AM radio in some electric vehicles limits access to critical local news and emergency information.

AM radio has long been valued for its role in delivering real-time updates during emergencies, such as hurricanes and wildfires, especially when cellular or internet networks fail. According to The Desk, the bill's passage reflects a push to maintain this essential service, despite opposition from some technology and automotive groups who argue that it could complicate electric vehicle design due to interference issues.

The bill, which now moves to the Senate for approval, is also supported by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB). NAB President Curtis LeGeyt emphasized AM radio's importance in public safety, stating, "Now is the time to finish the job."

Critics, including the Consumer Technology Association and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, have expressed concerns about the potential costs and technological challenges associated with integrating AM radio in modern vehicles. They argue that other communication systems, such as wireless alerts and satellite radio, already provide robust emergency information.

Despite these challenges, the bill has widespread support from public safety, consumer, and community organizations, who believe it is crucial to preserve AM radio's accessibility. As the bill heads to the Senate, its future remains uncertain, but its proponents are optimistic about its potential to safeguard a vital communication tool.