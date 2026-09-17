Atlanta Leads Nation In Eviction Notices

Atlanta is currently leading the nation in eviction filings, with over 140,000 cases reported in the metro area this year. This figure surpasses those in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and even New York City, according to new research from Princeton University's Eviction Lab. The study highlights that Black residents, who make up about 52% of renters in Atlanta, account for nearly 70% of eviction cases.

The research attributes this disparity to several factors, including Georgia's eviction laws, which allow landlords to file for eviction for late rent after just three business days. Additionally, rent prices in Atlanta have been rising faster than the incomes of many Black households, further exacerbating the issue.

Peter Hepburn, an associate professor of sociology at Rutgers University and collaborator with the Eviction Lab, explained that Black renters face a significantly higher risk of eviction compared to white renters. He noted that even Black renters with household incomes over $80,000 are more likely to be evicted than white households earning $20,000. Discrimination, lack of savings, and fewer support networks are cited as contributing factors.

Efforts to address the eviction crisis include Atlanta's No-Fee Microloan Anti-Displacement Program, which offers interest-free loans to renters facing eviction. Local leaders and organizations are also calling for stronger tenant protections to mitigate the impact of evictions on the city's Black community.