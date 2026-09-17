'Barely Breathing' Hitmaker Duncan Sheik In 'Critical Condition' And Receiving Medical Treatment

Duncan Sheik, the singer-songwriter best known for his '90s hit "Barely Breathing," is in critical condition.

A statement shared on Sheik's Instagram account on Wednesday (Sept. 16) revealed that the 56-year-old musician is currently receiving medical treatment.

"Duncan is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition," the post stated. "Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time."

The musician rose to fame with "Barely Breathing," the breakout single from his 1996 self-titled debut album. The song earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Subsequently, Sheik created the music for the critically acclaimed Broadway musical Spring Awakening, which ultimately won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Sheik also earned a Grammy for the show's cast album.