Bills Open New Stadium Against Lions On "TNF"

The Buffalo Bills will inaugurate their new Highmark Stadium with a matchup against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Orchard Park. Both teams are coming off victories in Week One, with the Bills defeating the Houston Texans 36-31 and the Lions edging out the New Orleans Saints 31-30 in overtime.

The Bills' quarterback, Josh Allen, was instrumental in their win, throwing for 334 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for two more scores. Despite the excitement surrounding the new $2.1 billion facility, Allen remains focused on the game, stating, "The goal’s the goal, and that’s to go 1-0 this week." The stadium features a new grass field and a design that amplifies crowd noise, promising a challenging environment for visiting teams.

Detroit's standout player, Jahmyr Gibbs, had an impressive performance against the Saints, accumulating 186 yards and two touchdowns. Lions coach Dan Campbell encouraged his players to embrace the atmosphere of the new stadium, calling it a "christening" and a memorable experience.

The game, featuring a halftime performance by OneRepublic, is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. EDT and will be streamed on Amazon Prime. The Bills are favored by 4.5 points.