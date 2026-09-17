Capitals' Ovechkin Addresses Russian Video Controversy

Alex Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals star and NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, is facing criticism for appearing in a campaign video supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin's political party. The ad, published in the pro-Kremlin newspaper Vedomosti, features Ovechkin alongside other prominent Russian figures under the slogan "when we are united, we are invincible." Ovechkin, who spends his offseasons in Moscow, expressed surprise at the backlash, stating he participated because he loves his native country but emphasized he is "for peace and love" without directly addressing Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The Capitals have distanced themselves from the video, stating that Ovechkin appeared in it on his own behalf. "Alex Ovechkin is a Russian citizen who lives in Moscow with his family during the offseason and will live there following his retirement," a team spokesperson told ESPN. The ad has sparked widespread backlash, including from former NHL player Dominik Hašek, who criticized the participants for supporting Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) has called for an investigation into Ovechkin's appearance, labeling it "shameful" and demanding the NHL clarify its policies on players appearing in foreign political promotions. Wilson's letter to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman highlighted concerns over Ovechkin's participation, noting the Kremlin's history of using athletes to bolster its image abroad. "American hockey fans deserve better leadership from their star players," Wilson wrote, according to Fox News.

Ovechkin has a history of supporting Putin, having founded the "PutinTeam" movement in 2017. Despite his past endorsements, Ovechkin has generally spoken out against war without directly criticizing Putin. As Ovechkin enters what is expected to be his final NHL season on a one-year, $4.25 million contract, the controversy may impact how he is remembered in the sport.