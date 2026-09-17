Cardi B Shuts Down Eye-Popping Rumor About Her & Offset: 'NEVER'

“Never in your life never in THIS life,” Cardi replied in a now-deleted tweet. “mf’ers could go through that man text, phone, whatever… NEVER would you catch me doing that. I don’t flirt, I don’t give no inch of possibility. S**t put a private investigator on me and I put that on my kids life in the name of Jesus!!!”



Cardi B and Offset were married for seven years before their relationship ended in turmoil. The couple split up several times before Bardi officially filed for divorce in 2024. The couple welcomed their third child, Blossom, a month after they divorced. Despite all the dramatic back-and-forth following their split, the couple has yet to finalize their divorce. That doesn't mean they haven't moved on.



Last year, Cardi B welcomed another son with her former boyfriend Stefon Diggs. As of this report, she has yet to reveal the child's name. Meanwhile, Offset was also romantically tied to Melanie in 2025, but their relationship status is unclear. The account that fans believe belongs to Melanie also clarified that she wasn't talking about anyone with her reposts.



"Can I retweet in peace... Not talking bout anyone," she wrote following Cardi's message.



Cardi B is set to hit the stage with Snoop Dogg, BTS and more at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas this weekend. Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney + and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney + and Hulu subscribers.