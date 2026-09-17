Coi Leray Says She Reconciled With Her Father Benzino: 'I Love Him So Much'

"I'm so glad that now even at this age and at this time that we are reconnecting and building because it's the perfect time," she added. "I wouldn't be able to have a lot of conversations that I'm having now with him in the past."



Leray says she's learned to forgive (but not forget) the things her father said and did during their years-long beef online and behind the scenes. The two began calling each other out on social media after Coi rapped, "My daddy let me down, but I promise you, I won't let up," on her hit "No More Parties" in 2021. They've gone back and forth over incidents like when Benzino announced Coi's collaboration with Nicki Minaj too early in 2024. At one point, Leray said she wanted nothing to do with her dad, and Zino admitted that he hadn't talked to Coi in over a year, even after his granddaughter was born.



Now, the father-daughter bond between them is stronger than ever. Watch the entire interview below.