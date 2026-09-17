Coi Leray Says She Reconciled With Her Father Benzino: 'I Love Him So Much'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 17, 2026
Coi Leray says she and her father, Benzino, have put their complicated past behind them.
During an interview on "The Jason Lee Show," which aired Wednesday, September 16, the "Players" rapper said she reconciled with her dad shortly after she gave birth to her one-year-old daughter, Miyoco, who calls him "pop pop." Leray says 'Zino has fully embraced his role as a grandfather and that they talk at least every other day.
"Me and my dad are really cool now. Like I love him so much," Leray explained. "We have been speaking all the time. He Facetimes me to speak to my daughter if not every other day."
"I'm so glad that now even at this age and at this time that we are reconnecting and building because it's the perfect time," she added. "I wouldn't be able to have a lot of conversations that I'm having now with him in the past."
Leray says she's learned to forgive (but not forget) the things her father said and did during their years-long beef online and behind the scenes. The two began calling each other out on social media after Coi rapped, "My daddy let me down, but I promise you, I won't let up," on her hit "No More Parties" in 2021. They've gone back and forth over incidents like when Benzino announced Coi's collaboration with Nicki Minaj too early in 2024. At one point, Leray said she wanted nothing to do with her dad, and Zino admitted that he hadn't talked to Coi in over a year, even after his granddaughter was born.
Now, the father-daughter bond between them is stronger than ever. Watch the entire interview below.