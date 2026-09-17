Dave Grohl Reveals Unusual Way Foo Fighters Secretly Shared Their New Music With Fans

By iHeartRadio

September 17, 2026

Rock In Rio 2026 - Day 1
Photo: Buda Mendes / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Dave Grohl went old-school when it came time to tease Foo Fighters’ new music.

During the band’s iHeartRadio album preview for Your Favorite Toy, Grohl revealed that he and his daughter Harper secretly hid 20 homemade CDs featuring “Caught in the Echo” around the San Fernando Valley.

“I had a day off,” Grohl joked on iHeartRadio LIVE while explaining how the idea came together.

Grohl said he burned the CDs himself before he and Harper created handmade artwork for each copy. He then left them in unexpected places, including IKEA, World Market and Ralphs.

The rocker admitted his covert mission occasionally made him worry that he looked suspicious.

“I thought I was going to get arrested,” he recalled, explaining that he would walk around stores looking for cameras before slipping the CDs onto shelves.

After recording the band’s 1995 debut, Grohl revealed that made roughly 100 cassettes and kept them in his truck, handing copies to people who asked what he was working on after Nirvana.

Foo Fighters
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