Dodgers Try Again To Clinch NL West

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face the Cincinnati Reds today (Thursday, September 17) in a crucial game that could see them clinch the National League (NL) West title. A victory against the Reds would secure the division for the Dodgers, who are eager to seal their spot in the postseason.

Meanwhile, the American League (AL) West race remains tight, with the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers currently tied for first place. The Astros will host the Kansas City Royals, while the Rangers will take on the Boston Red Sox. Both teams are vying for the top spot as the season nears its end.

In the AL Central, the Chicago White Sox aim to catch up with the Cleveland Guardians. The White Sox will play against the Detroit Tigers, hoping to pull even with the idle Guardians for the division lead.

As the regular season winds down, these games carry significant implications for playoff positions. Fans are eagerly watching to see which teams will emerge victorious in their respective division races. For more on the current standings, visit the MLB standings page.