Fire Burns In Yosemite National Park

A wildfire known as the Dome Fire is currently burning in Yosemite National Park, having expanded to nearly 1,200 acres with no containment as of Thursday (September 17). The fire, which began Tuesday near Chilnualna Falls, has led to the closure of several trails, including the popular Chilnualna Falls trail and those leading toward Buena Vista and Crescent Lakes.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze, which is spreading through steep and rugged terrain north of Wawona Dome. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the fire is being fueled by dry conditions and gusty winds, although cooler and calmer weather is anticipated by Friday. Helicopters are actively dropping water on the flames to slow the fire's progress.

Despite the fire's growth, there are no immediate threats to buildings or developed areas within the park. Yosemite remains open to visitors, but officials have issued a formal safety closure for certain trail segments to protect visitors from hazards such as falling branches, burning logs, and poor visibility due to smoke. The closure is expected to last through September 23, unless extended.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and park officials are advising visitors to stay informed about current fire and air-quality conditions. The National Park Service, which oversees the area, emphasizes that while the fire may create smoky conditions, it poses no immediate threat to developed areas. For more updates, visitors can check the park's current conditions page.