Former GOP Whip, Arizona Senator Jon Kyl Dead At 84

Jon Kyl, a prominent Republican politician from Arizona, has passed away at the age of 84. His family announced his death on Thursday (September 17). Kyl served as a U.S. Senator from 1995 to 2013 and briefly returned in 2018 to fill the seat of the late Senator John McCain. Before his Senate tenure, Kyl represented Arizona in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987 to 1995.

Kyl was born on April 25, 1942, in Oakland, Nebraska, and later moved to Arizona, where he pursued a career in law and politics. He earned both his bachelor's and law degrees from the University of Arizona. Kyl was known for his conservative stance and played a significant role in several legislative efforts, including advocating for a constitutional amendment to require a two-thirds majority for federal tax increases and opposing stem cell research using human embryos.

During his time in the Senate, Kyl served as the Senate Minority Whip from 2007 to 2013. He was appointed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in 2018 to temporarily fill McCain's seat. Kyl resigned at the end of 2018, allowing a new appointee to begin a full term in 2019. Ducey praised Kyl's service, stating, "Senator Kyl served with the same integrity and statesmanship that marked his 26 years in Congress."

Kyl's legacy includes his involvement in immigration reform and his support for the construction of a border fence. He also voted in favor of several key pieces of legislation, including the confirmation of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. His political career was marked by his commitment to conservative principles and his influence on Arizona's political landscape.

Kyl is survived by his wife, Caryll, and their two children. His passing marks the end of an era for Arizona politics, where he was considered one of the state's most influential figures.