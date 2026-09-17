House Passes Russia Sanctions Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, a bill aimed at imposing further sanctions on Russia. Passed on Wednesday evening (September 16), the legislation targets Russia's economy due to its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. It also expands sanctions on Iran. The bill now awaits President Donald Trump's signature.

The legislation allows President Trump to impose up to 100% tariffs on countries that are among the top five purchasers of Russian oil, including China and India. The measure, which passed with bipartisan support in a 262-159 vote, aims to cut off financial resources that fund Russia's war efforts. According to CNBC, the bill also targets Russian leaders, officials, and financial institutions.

The Senate had previously approved the bill in August with a vote of 86-11. Republican Senator Jim Risch stated that the bill could pressure Russia into negotiations, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the continued support from the U.S. Al Jazeera reported that the bill was named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who was a strong advocate for new sanctions against Moscow.

Despite the support, some House members, including Representatives Gregory Meeks and Don Beyer, have raised concerns about the bill granting excessive tariff authority to President Trump. They argue that the bill could lead to increased prices for Americans and undermine long-term support for Ukraine. CNBC reports that President Trump intends to sign the bill into law, marking a significant effort to support Ukraine since his return to the White House.