Jimmy Eat World Cancel Festival Shows After Jim Adkins Suffers Detached Retina

Jimmy Eat World canceled two upcoming festival appearances after Jim Adkins underwent emergency eye surgery.

The band frontman took to Instagram to reveal that he suffered a detached retina after noticing something was wrong with his vision while preparing to perform at Warped Tour in Mexico City on Sunday (Sept. 13).

"I noticed a shadow cloud creeping in on my vision," Adkins wrote. "With some quick research, I knew I had to seek medical help immediately."

Adkins also revealed doctors told him attempting to perform could have caused permanent damage, forcing the rock group to cancel its Warped Tour set.

The rocker is now recovering from surgery, but "The Middle" hitmakers will also miss scheduled appearances at Louder Than Life in Louisville and Shaky Knees in Atlanta.

"We are disappointed to be missing you," Adkins told fans. "Take care of yourselves, listen to your body and we'll be rocking with you all again soon!"

Jimmy Eat World is slated to return to the road in November as they continue celebrating the 25th anniversary of Bleed American.