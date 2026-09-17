Judge Orders Kennedy Center To Give 30 Days Notice For Demolition

A federal judge has ordered the Kennedy Center to provide at least 30 days' notice before any major renovations or demolition can begin. This decision follows a contentious period where President Donald Trump threatened to demolish the center if his name wasn't allowed to be displayed on it. The president was seen on Air Force One examining a placard that appeared to include the words "Kennedy Center Demolished" on Wednesday (September 16).

Fencing and guards have been stationed around the Kennedy Center after its board voted to temporarily close it for renovations. The closure has sparked legal challenges, including an emergency court hearing led by Rep. Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat and ex-officio board member. Beatty has opposed the addition of Trump's name to the center, arguing that such a change requires congressional approval.

The board's decision to close the center came after a federal judge blocked the return of Trump's name to the building. The Republican president had stated that the closure was necessary for safety repairs, which Congress allocated $257 million to cover. However, he insisted that these repairs would only proceed if his name was added to the building.

According to PBS NewsHour, activists have expressed concerns about the closure, fearing it could lead to the demolition of public access avenues to the building. The Justice Department suggested in a court filing that the center faces a "death spiral" without Trump's intervention, raising the possibility of demolition if renovations are not allowed.

The legal battle over the Kennedy Center's future continues, with the judge's order serving as a temporary measure to ensure transparency and public awareness before any significant changes occur.