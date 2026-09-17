Judge Warns Todd Blanche Over Epstein Files Deadline

A federal judge has given Attorney General Todd Blanche a deadline to comply with court orders regarding the release of information in the Epstein files. On Wednesday (September 16), U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan warned Blanche of potential contempt charges if he fails to comply by September 24. The judge stated that Blanche and the Justice Department (DOJ) were not adhering to court orders concerning redactions in documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Judge Sullivan found Blanche's arguments against releasing the records "without merit" and emphasized that a civil contempt finding could occur if the deadline is not met. The lawsuit, filed by attorney and journalist Katie Phang, claims the DOJ violated the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA) by withholding information. According to the act, the DOJ must release records, including handwritten FBI interview notes and foreign language materials.

The DOJ has argued that redactions are necessary to protect victims' identities and private information. However, the court ordered Blanche to justify the redactions, including names of victims in specific files. The DOJ claimed that releasing certain documents was impractical due to language barriers, a stance the court rejected.

This legal battle follows a broader context of efforts to bring transparency to the investigation into Epstein's activities. The Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump, aims to shed light on the federal government's investigation into Epstein and Maxwell. The DOJ has released millions of documents but faces accusations of withholding records related to Epstein's associates.

Judge Sullivan's order demands the DOJ provide additional proof to justify redactions and release a redaction log as required by law. The judge has expressed frustration with the DOJ's delays and emphasized the public's right to know the details of the case.