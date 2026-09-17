LISTEN: Travis Scott, Future & More Appear On ‘GTA VI’ Soundtrack
By Tony M. Centeno
September 17, 2026
The soundtrack for Grand Theft Auto VI has been announced, and some of your favorite rappers will appear on it.
Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records revealed the first six songs from the upcoming album on Thursday, September 17. One track is a collaboration between Travis Scott and Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo called "RHYNO." On the song, Scott drops bars inspired by the popular video game, including one line that references a location that's tied to the game's storyline.
"Take time, throwin' C-notes, hittin' high notes/Jack of Hearts, bae, I don't wanna break mine," Scott raps.
Travis Scott first teased his involvement with GTA VI's soundtrack in a social post he shared on Tuesday, September 15. He posted an image from the game and announced his return to video games. Scott's music was previously featured on Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto Online, Fortnite, NBA 2K26 and more.
"Phase 1," he began. "NOW ITS TIME MY RETURN TO GAME GOTTA COME WITH RAGE AND ALOT OF DANCING LETS RIDE J… O. H….. to be continued. See yall soon."
Another banger that was revealed today is "That's It" by Yung Lean, Future, and Metro Boomin. The bass-heavy track has Yung Lean and Future rapping over soothing synths, an electric guitar, and other calming instruments. Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album has 34 tracks in total, including “Sexy Magic” by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., and Étienne de Crécy; “Last Thing You Need” by Morgan Wallen; “Macacoa 2000” by Rauw Alejandro; and “Bright Lights, Big City” by Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones.
More artists are expected to be announced before the soundtrack and the coveted video game drop on November 19. Listen to the other fresh tracks from the album below.