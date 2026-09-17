LISTEN: Travis Scott, Future & More Appear On ‘GTA VI’ Soundtrack

The soundtrack for Grand Theft Auto VI has been announced, and some of your favorite rappers will appear on it.



Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records revealed the first six songs from the upcoming album on Thursday, September 17. One track is a collaboration between Travis Scott and Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo called "RHYNO." On the song, Scott drops bars inspired by the popular video game, including one line that references a location that's tied to the game's storyline.



"Take time, throwin' C-notes, hittin' high notes/Jack of Hearts, bae, I don't wanna break mine," Scott raps.