Metallica Announces 2027 'M72 World Tour' Dates

Metallica is keeping the "M72 World Tour" rocking and rolling into 2027.

The metal legends have announced a new run of North American stadium dates beginning May 8 in Vancouver. The trek will make 12 stops, including shows in San Diego, San Antonio, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Cleveland and more before wrapping up June 19 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Metallica fan club presales begin Monday, September 21, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday, September 25, at 10 a.m. local time.

The "M72 World Tour" originally launched in 2023 in support of Metallica's album 72 Seasons.

Here are the new 2027 dates: