MGK & Dakota Johnson Reportedly 'Smitten' After They 'Hit It Off' At Taylor Swift's Wedding

Dakota Johnson and mgk are reportedly enjoying spending time together after hitting it off at Taylor Swift's wedding.

A source close to the Lost Americana musician told People that he and the Fifty Shades of Grey star "have been hanging out and seeing each other under the radar for months now" after seemingly striking up a closer relationship at pal Swift's summer nuptials to Travis Kelce.

While Johnson and mgk have met before, the insider said they "hit it off" at the wedding, noting that they "started off as friends and were texting often, but now they're spending more time together."

"It's a very new start, but they're smitten with each other right now," the source said, also claiming that mgk is "very into" Johnson and has even told friends that the actress is "amazing." The source added, "They haven't put a label on their relationship yet, they are just seeing where spending time together will take them."

Another insider shared that the budding relationship between the stars is "super casual" while they have "been hanging out for a bit."

Johnson was last linked to musician Role Model but the a source confirmed last month that they had split "a while ago" after months of dating. Prior to their romance, she was engaged to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin before they went their separate ways in June 2025.

MGK was previously engaged to Jennifer's Body star Megan Fox, but following their split, they have been focused on co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker.