Ms Rachel To Match Macklemore Donation

By iHeartRadio

September 17, 2026

Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

YouTube star Ms Rachel announced she will match Macklemore's $1 million donation to organizations supporting Palestinians. Macklemore, who was removed from Ed Sheeran's tour following pro-Palestinian remarks, pledged his earnings to six Palestinian organizations, including the Palestine Children's Relief Fund. Ms Rachel also plans to donate to this fund and is encouraging other public figures to contribute.

Macklemore's removal from the tour has sparked controversy, with all other supporting acts withdrawing in solidarity. According to a BBC report, the decision to drop Macklemore was made by the tour's promoters, not Sheeran. Sheeran stated that he respects Macklemore's stance but prefers to keep his own political views private.

Meanwhile, stadium owner Robert Kraft, who played a role in Macklemore's removal, has been asked to match the donation. Kraft, known for his philanthropic ties to Israel, stated he had already agreed to a $2 million donation for aid in the region at Sheeran's request. However, Dawn reports that Kraft has not confirmed where his donation will go.

The controversy continues as Macklemore emphasizes the need for political change, stating, "Palestinians have lived for decades without basic rights and should not have to wait another day to be free." He remains committed to supporting the Palestinian cause, urging others not to forget the issue as the news cycle moves on.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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