Patrick Clancy Speaks Out On "60 Minutes" After Mistrial

Patrick Clancy is speaking publicly for the first time since his ex-wife's murder trial ended in a mistrial. In a preview of his interview with "60 Minutes," Clancy revealed he often talks to his three children, who his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, was charged with murdering in 2023. When asked what he says to them, Clancy replied, "help me," and mentioned he does this frequently.

The trial, which captivated national attention, ended in a mistrial earlier this month after a lone juror refused to find Lindsay not guilty by reason of insanity. Prosecutors argued that Lindsay acted with premeditation, while the defense claimed she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Clancy's testimony during the trial highlighted Lindsay's declining mental health, including paranoia, insomnia, and depression. Despite the mistrial, it remains uncertain whether prosecutors in Massachusetts will retry the case, negotiate a plea deal, or drop the charges.

In the "60 Minutes" interview, Clancy also addressed the conspiracy theories circulating online that suggest he was involved in the deaths of his children. He called these theories harmful and a distraction from important discussions about perinatal mental health.

The full "60 Minutes" episode will air Sunday (September 20), providing further insight into Clancy's perspective on the tragedy and the ongoing legal proceedings.