Poll: Most Americans Think AI Is Doing More Harm Than Good In Schools

Most American adults think artificial intelligence is doing more harm than good in education, according to a new survey that reveals growing skepticism about the technology's role in classrooms. The NBC News Decision Desk Poll powered by SurveyMonkey shows a significant portion of U.S. adults now believe schools that avoid AI technology will better help students develop than those that embrace it.

The findings come as concerns about artificial intelligence continue to mount across American society. While more Americans are using AI in their daily lives, polling data suggests they remain deeply uncomfortable with its expanding presence, particularly in educational settings where children's development is at stake.

The survey results reflect broader anxieties about AI's rapid advancement and its potential impact on human learning and critical thinking skills. Education experts have debated whether AI tools enhance student learning or create dependencies that undermine traditional academic development.

These concerns extend beyond schools into the broader technology sector, where tech executives have recently called for self-regulation of their companies' AI technology. Leaders from companies including Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google DeepMind have coalesced around the idea that their industry needs to establish its own rules and standards.

However, some lawmakers question whether tech companies can effectively regulate themselves. "Self regulation is an oxymoron," Alex Bores, a New York state assemblyman who supports nationwide AI regulation, told NBC News. "That's just Congress and the president not living up to their duty to protect the American people."

The debate over AI in education remains unresolved as school districts nationwide grapple with decisions about integrating or limiting the technology in their classrooms. As AI capabilities continue to expand, educators and parents will likely face increasing pressure to determine how best to prepare students for a future shaped by artificial intelligence while preserving essential human learning experiences.