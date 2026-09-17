President Trump: EU Inviting Canada Is "Hostile Act"

President Donald Trump expressed strong disapproval of the European Union's potential invitation to Canada to become an associate member, calling it a "hostile act" on Wednesday (September 16) during a visit to North Carolina. He warned that such a move could lead to the imposition of tariffs or a complete halt in trade with European countries. Trump described the idea of Canada joining the EU as "laughable," emphasizing the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the EU's intention to invite Canada to become its first associate member, a status that does not currently exist under EU treaties and would require ratification by member states. This proposal comes as Brussels and Ottawa seek to strengthen their ties amid the escalating trade war between the U.S. and Canada.

Trump has already imposed a 50% tariff on Canadian goods, affecting $20 billion worth of products, and plans to ban Canadian dairy, alcohol, and auto imports. Canada, in response, has vowed to implement retaliatory measures starting September 8, targeting U.S. steel, dairy, and electronics, among other goods.

The potential EU-Canada associate membership could include collaboration on manufacturing, defense, technology, and energy. Canada is already part of the EU's SAFE instrument, providing preferential access to defense procurement, and has a free-trade agreement with the EU, which still requires ratification by 10 EU states.

The U.S.-Canada trade tensions have strained the historically strong alliance, with Trump utilizing a Great Depression-era law to justify the tariffs. Prime Minister Carney has expressed willingness to negotiate but insists on a partnership approach, rejecting any notion of Canada as a subsidiary of the U.S.

As the situation develops, the EU has yet to decide on proceeding with the associate membership proposal, while Trump continues to threaten further tariffs on Canadian automobiles and other sectors.