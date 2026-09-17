President Trump To Host Chinese President Xi At WH

President Donald Trump will welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House next week for a state visit. This marks a continuation of diplomatic exchanges following President Trump's visit to Beijing in May. The two leaders are expected to engage in bilateral meetings and attend a state dinner during Xi's visit.

The agenda for the visit includes discussions on trade, artificial intelligence (AI), and national security. These topics have been central to the ongoing strategic competition between the United States and China. Despite tensions, President Trump has expressed positive sentiments towards President Xi, highlighting their personal rapport.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), previous summits have shown limited progress on key issues such as AI, cyber operations, and export controls. However, both leaders have committed to building a constructive relationship of strategic stability, as stated in a White House fact sheet.

The upcoming summit is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to manage the U.S.-China relationship through high-level engagements. The administration's approach, as outlined in the National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy, seeks a balance of power and stable peace with China.

Xi's visit is expected to address several unresolved issues, including trade imbalances and technological tensions. The leaders will likely explore frameworks for future cooperation, as suggested by experts at Brookings. This visit could pave the way for further diplomatic engagements, with potential meetings planned for later this year.