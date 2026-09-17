Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Father-Daughter Moment Between Nick Jonas & Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating her husband Nick Jonas on his birthday.

On Thursday (September 17), the Heads of State actress, 44, paid tribute to the Jonas Brothers musician in honor of his 34th birthday, sharing several photos to her Instagram of who she said "makes all our dreams come true." The couple are parents to 4-year-old daughter Malti Marie.

In addition to pics like a sweet snap of her kissing her husband on the cheek and a photo from golf-themed birthday celebrations, Chopra also shared an adorable video of a heartwarming father-daughter bonding moment between Jonas and Malti. In the clip, the Hey Jonas! podcast sat behind a grand piano playing "Diamonds" by Rihanna as their daughter, clad in pink rainbow pajamas and koala slippers, enthusiastically sang and danced along.