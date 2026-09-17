Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Father-Daughter Moment Between Nick Jonas & Malti
By Sarah Tate
September 17, 2026
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating her husband Nick Jonas on his birthday.
On Thursday (September 17), the Heads of State actress, 44, paid tribute to the Jonas Brothers musician in honor of his 34th birthday, sharing several photos to her Instagram of who she said "makes all our dreams come true." The couple are parents to 4-year-old daughter Malti Marie.
In addition to pics like a sweet snap of her kissing her husband on the cheek and a photo from golf-themed birthday celebrations, Chopra also shared an adorable video of a heartwarming father-daughter bonding moment between Jonas and Malti. In the clip, the Hey Jonas! podcast sat behind a grand piano playing "Diamonds" by Rihanna as their daughter, clad in pink rainbow pajamas and koala slippers, enthusiastically sang and danced along.
"Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true.. everyday," Chopra wrote in the caption. "We love you Gaga."
The Quantico star and the Sunday Best singer struck up a whirlwind romance in 2018 and tied the knot in two ceremonies in India in December of that year. The welcomed their daughter in January 2022 via surrogate, though she was born early and spent more than 100 days in the NICU before finally coming home with her parents. Jonas previously reflected on the "frightening" experience, while Chopra shared that Malti is "the best thing" she has accomplished in life.