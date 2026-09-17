Selena Gomez Shares Her 'Honest' Thoughts About 'Getting Older'

Selena Gomez isn't worried about aging.

In a new cover story with People, the Only Murders in the Building star, 34, shared her honest reaction to getting older and embracing how she looks in both her current phase of life and in the future.

"Getting older has been so much fun. I'm not scared at all. I love getting older," she said. "Yeah, things are going to change and things are going to sag, but you're alive... I think age is just a number in many ways."

However, not everyone is ready for her to mature and evolve as the Rare Beauty founder points to some "intense" people who want her to go back to her style of a decade ago, such as the smoky makeup looks she rocked at the time.

"I got to be honest, the 2016 throwbacks and all of it is so much fun, but people get really intense. I always make this joke where I think people want to freeze me in time to that period of my life," she said. "I don't know... maybe it was probably more interesting because I'm now chilling, which is great. But it was such a hectic period in my life... of course I had to rock a smoky eye. I was trying to be cool!"

Gomez still revisits her older looks, simply giving them an updated style to match where she is in life now.

"Now I do a smoky eye, and it just looks a little different," she said. "I think people always want me to look the way I did, and that's just not going to happen. Sometimes people don't like the natural beauty look, but that's kind of my whole identity now, is really connecting with just natural beauty."