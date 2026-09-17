Tar Heels Defensive Coordinator Steps Down Amid Probe

By iHeartRadio

September 17, 2026

UCLA v Washington
Photo: Steph Chambers / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

North Carolina's defensive coordinator, Steve Belichick, has resigned amid an ongoing investigation into his conduct. The 39-year-old, who is the son of head coach Bill Belichick, stepped down after the probe revealed violations of the university's standards. Steve Belichick has been on medical leave since the preseason camp began for an undisclosed issue.

The investigation, conducted by lawyers hired by the University of North Carolina, has expanded to include allegations that Steve Belichick used drugs on the job or provided drugs to a player. Additionally, the probe is examining potential inappropriate relationships between staff and players. WRAL reports that these allegations have widened the scope of the investigation, which initially focused on former general manager Michael Lombardi.

Lombardi, who resigned earlier this month, was placed on administrative leave in July amid similar concerns. His resignation came as the investigation into his conduct was still ongoing. Both Steve Belichick and Lombardi were absent from the Tar Heels' recent victory over TCU in Dublin, Ireland.

Bill Belichick, who signed a five-year, $50 million contract with UNC, has emphasized the importance of maintaining compliance and addressing any issues within the program. He stated, "In the end, we want to run the program in the very best way, and if there's things we need to do to correct it, we'll obviously do them."

The university has not disclosed specific details about the investigation, citing standard procedure for personnel matters. CBS Sports reports that Bill Belichick has expressed his commitment to ensuring the best care and coaching for student-athletes.

As the investigation continues, the university has stated it will take appropriate corrective actions based on the findings. The Tar Heels are set to face East Tennessee State in their next game.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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