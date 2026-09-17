Teen Phenom Makes US Men's Soccer Team Roster

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) is embracing a youth movement as 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan joins the roster for the upcoming international competition window. USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino has named Sullivan, a standout midfielder for the Philadelphia Union, to the 28-man squad, blending seasoned veterans with players new to international play. This decision aligns with Pochettino's strategy to prepare for the 2030 FIFA World Cup cycle.

Sullivan, who has scored nine goals and provided 15 assists for the Philadelphia Union this season, is among 12 Major League Soccer (MLS) players called up for the USMNT. The team will compete in four friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Canada during the September/October window. If Sullivan plays, he will become the second-youngest player to represent the USMNT, following Freddy Adu, who debuted at 16 years and 243 days old. Sullivan turns 17 on September 28.

The Philadelphia native signed a homegrown contract with the Union at 14 and became the youngest player to appear in a major North American professional sports league match. His recent performances, including a two-goal, one-assist game against San Diego FC, have highlighted his potential. According to MLS Soccer, Sullivan is part of a new wave of talent, with nine MLS newcomers seeking their first cap.

Sullivan's call-up follows a surge in performance under Pochettino, who recently extended his contract through 2030. The USMNT's training camp starts on September 20 in Atlanta. The team will open the international window against Peru on September 26 in Orlando, Florida.