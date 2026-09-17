Texas AG Paxton Sued Over Pregnant Woman's Death After Abortion Denial

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing a lawsuit from the family of Tierra Walker, a 37-year-old woman from San Antonio who died in 2024 after being denied an abortion. The lawsuit, filed in Bexar County, claims that Walker's death was a result of Texas' strict abortion ban, which the family argues is unconstitutional.

Walker, who was 20 weeks pregnant, suffered from preeclampsia, a severe pregnancy complication that includes high blood pressure, seizures, and blood clots. Despite her deteriorating health, doctors reportedly refused to perform an abortion, stating that "your baby is fine," according to the lawsuit. The Texas Tribune reports that up to 90 medical professionals were consulted on her case before her death.

The lawsuit also names the executive director of the Texas Medical Board, Stephen Brint Carlton, and the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio as defendants. It alleges that the state's abortion laws, which were tightened after the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade, create a culture of fear among medical professionals, preventing them from providing necessary care.

Walker's family, including her husband, teenage son, and aunt, are represented by Amplify Legal. Attorney Michelle Maloney stated that the fear of retribution under Texas law led to Walker's death. ABC News reports that the lawsuit argues Texas' abortion ban is unconstitutional and that state actors are not immune from being sued for depriving a person of their fundamental right to life.

Despite the passage of Senate Bill 31 in 2025, which aimed to ensure lifesaving care for pregnant women, attorney Molly Duane stated that it would not have prevented Walker's death. The lawsuit comes amid ongoing debates over Texas' abortion laws and their impact on women's health.