Trump Administration Eases Truckers' Driving Hours Amid Fuel Crisis

The Trump administration has temporarily extended the driving hours for truck drivers hauling gasoline and diesel, as announced by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Wednesday (September 16). This decision comes in response to elevated fuel costs due to the ongoing conflict in Iran. Under a 90-day waiver from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), drivers can now operate for up to 16 hours within a 24-hour period, an increase from the usual 14-hour limit. The waiver, effective immediately, will expire on December 16.

Drivers must still take a minimum six-hour break in their truck’s sleeper berth during the 24-hour window. If the vehicle lacks a separate sleeping area, the break must last at least eight hours. The waiver applies only to drivers "in good standing" and excludes those with a conditional safety rating or an active out-of-service order, as noted by the Transportation Department in a release.

Secretary Duffy emphasized that the administration's actions aim to alleviate short-term supply chain pressures and reduce fuel prices. "Our great American truckers will continue to haul the products that power America and keep our economy moving," he stated. The FMCSA waiver also mandates that motor carriers provide drivers with at least 10 consecutive hours of rest if needed immediately and report any crashes to the agency within two business days.

Fuel prices remain high, with the national average for a gallon of regular gas at approximately $4.44 and diesel at about $6.40. In California, diesel prices have soared to around $8.35 per gallon, according to AAA. President Donald Trump reiterated that enduring higher gas prices is a necessary measure to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, predicting that prices will drop once the conflict ends, anticipated after the upcoming midterm elections.