Week Three Of College Football Kicks Off Tonight

By iHeartRadio

September 17, 2026

Syracuse v Pittsburgh
Photo: Justin Berl / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Week three of the college football season begins tonight (Thursday, September 17) with a highly anticipated matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) as the Pittsburgh Panthers host the Syracuse Orange. The game will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Pittsburgh, currently holding a 2-0 record after non-conference wins over UCF and Miami of Ohio, is looking to continue their strong start. The Panthers have a history of success against Syracuse, having won seven of the last eight encounters. Pitt has also won six consecutive Thursday games dating back to 2019.

Syracuse, on the other hand, comes into the game with a 1-1 record. The Orange suffered a loss to Cal in their opening week but bounced back with a decisive victory over New Hampshire.

This matchup marks the 82nd meeting between the two teams, with Pitt leading the all-time series 45-33-3.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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