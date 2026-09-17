White House Pulls Nomination For ICE Director

The White House has withdrawn the nomination of Lance Schroyer to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as reported on Thursday (September 17). Schroyer, a former Marine and Oklahoma state trooper, was nominated by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin but faced significant hurdles in the Senate, where his confirmation hearing had not been scheduled.

The decision to withdraw the nomination comes amid concerns about Schroyer's lack of experience in leading a major law enforcement agency. According to Politico, Schroyer's nomination stalled after Senate Homeland Security Chair Rand Paul (R-Ky.) requested more information regarding an investigation into two ICE and Border Patrol agents accused of killing two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Schroyer's nomination was initially seen as a surprise choice due to his close ties with Mullin, having previously led Mullin's security detail and served as a senior adviser at the Department of Homeland Security. The withdrawal of Schroyer's nomination is a setback for Mullin, who has faced criticism from immigration hardliners for not achieving sufficient progress in mass deportations.

The White House and the Department of Homeland Security have not provided further comments on the withdrawal. ICE has been without a confirmed director for over a decade, and the search for a new nominee continues.