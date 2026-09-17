Wild Video Shows Inmate Breaking Free From Cuffs, Attacking Deputies In Courthouse

Timothy J. Reaggle, 20, of Wellsville, Ohio, slipped out of his handcuffs and assaulted two sheriff's deputies inside the Columbiana County Courthouse moments after being sentenced to one year in prison, according to surveillance video released by authorities.

The violent incident unfolded shortly after Reaggle received his sentence for a separate case dating back to February 14, 2025. Video footage shows a bailiff escorting the handcuffed inmate down a hallway when Reaggle suddenly broke free from the restraints, turned around, and struck the officer in the throat before sprinting away.

As Reaggle ran through the courthouse, he collided with another deputy, knocking him to the ground. The 20-year-old then raced toward a stairwell and stumbled at the base of the steps before continuing his attempted escape toward the front doors. Deputies subdued Reaggle with a Taser before he could exit the building, and three officers restrained him.

Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin told WFMJ that both deputies suffered broken bones in the attack but have been released from the hospital. Video from the scene shows one deputy lying on the floor, bleeding from the head and holding a paper towel against his face.

Reaggle had just pleaded guilty in July to charges including aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated menacing, failure to comply, and two misdemeanor counts of assault. The charges stem from an incident in which he allegedly broke into a home while three residents were inside, then assaulted or threatened to harm them.

McLaughlin said Reaggle is being held at the Columbiana County Jail and will eventually be transported to state prison to serve his sentence. The sheriff said Reaggle awaits indictment on new charges related to Monday's courthouse incident, which are expected to include assault on a police officer and felony escape. A court date has not been set for the new charges.