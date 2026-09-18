Body Of 67-Year-Old Woman Found In Suitcase At Wichita Fire Station

A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a 67-year-old woman, identified as Lorretta Moody, was found inside a suitcase at Wichita Fire Station 22 in Wichita, Kansas. According to the Wichita Police Department, two people arrived at the fire station on Wednesday evening (September 16) and told fire personnel that a body was inside the suitcase they brought.

Police responded to the scene at 6:25 p.m. and discovered Lorretta Moody inside the suitcase. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was later transported to the Sedgwick County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination. Moody had previously been reported missing to law enforcement, police said.

Wichita police said that the two individuals who brought the suitcase are being interviewed by investigators, but their relationship to Lorretta Moody remains under investigation. Detectives are continuing to interview additional individuals, gather evidence, and canvass the neighborhood for more information. As reported by Hometown Stations, authorities are working to establish a timeline and identify any other locations or witnesses connected to the case.

In a statement, Wichita police said, "Detectives continue working to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and how she came to be brought to the fire station." Police also emphasized that, based on current information, they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

The homicide investigation remains active, and anyone with information is urged to contact Wichita Police Department homicide investigators at 316-268-4407.